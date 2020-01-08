Ukrainian airplane crashes in Iran, no survivors

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday.

180 PEOPLE KILLED

The death toll had earlier been announced as 170 passengers and 10 crew members, but an airport spokesperson gave the revised figures.

The Boeing 737 plane belonging to a Ukrainian airline crashed near Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff, Pir Hossein Kolivand, an Iranian emergency official, told state TV.

Ukrainian airplane crashes in Iran WATCH

The plane was bound for Ukraine’s capital Kiev.