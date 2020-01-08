taraftar değil haberciyiz
Ukrainian airplane crashes in Iran, no survivors

The Boeing 737 plane belonging to Ukrainian airline crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff.

AA | 08.01.2020 - 09:25..
A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday.

180 PEOPLE KILLED

The death toll had earlier been announced as 170 passengers and 10 crew members, but an airport spokesperson gave the revised figures.

The Boeing 737 plane belonging to a Ukrainian airline crashed near Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff, Pir Hossein Kolivand, an Iranian emergency official, told state TV.

Ukrainian airplane crashes in Iran WATCH

The plane was bound for Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

İlginizi Çekebilir
All is well, US President says
"All is well!" Trump, who visited one of the targeted sites by Iran, Ain al-Asad airbase, in December 2018, said on Twitter.
Iranian TV: We killed 80 US soldiers
The Pentagon had announced earlier that two sites were attacked, in Irbil and Al Asad.
Iran missiles hit US forces in Iraq
US Department of Defence announced that two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defence.
Germany to withdraw troops from Iraq
German military contingent will be temporarily thinned out, with around 30 out of the 130 personnel serving in the country to be redeployed to neighboring countries, the foreign ministry announced.
