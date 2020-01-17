Ukrainian, Iranian officials discuss plane crush over phone

Ukrainian and Iranian foreign ministers on Thursday spoke over the phone and discussed the Jan. 8 plane crash near Tehran.

UKRAINE DEMANDED BLACK BOX

“We discussed repatriation of the bodies of the Ukrainian victims and also Ukraine's role in the joint investigation, in particular - access to the 'black boxes'," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Twitter.

“Our demands remain unchanged,” he added.

The victims were from six countries: Iran (82), Canada (57), Ukraine (11), Sweden (10), Afghanistan (4) and the UK. (3).

Initially, Iran said it did not shoot down the plane, but later admitted “human error” culminated in the firing of the missiles. The announcement was followed by anti-regime demonstrations in Iran.