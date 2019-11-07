taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7497
Euro
6.3759
Altın
1486.17
Borsa
102377.45
Gram Altın
274.812
Bitcoin
53102.07

Ukrainian official calls Russia to end Ukraine occupation

A top Ukrainian official stated that 7.2 percent of Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.

AA | 07.11.2019 - 10:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Kiev is calling on Russia to end its occupation of Ukraine to achieve stability in the region, said a top official of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

"THEY INVADED THE SOVEREIGN COUNTRY UKRAINE"

"Unfortunately, from what we see, the Black Sea is now not an area of cooperation, but an area of instability and this is because one of our neighbors, the Russian Federation, broke international law and invaded the sovereign country Ukraine," Oleksii Makeiev, the ministry's political director, told Anadolu Agency.

Ukrainian official calls Russia to end Ukraine occupation

Makeiev on Tuesday started a two-day working visit of the capital Ankara for political consultations between Turkey and Ukraine. He said 7.2 percent of Ukrainian territory is occupied by Russia, and added that everything possible should be done for Russia to take a step back to re-establish stability and security in the region.

"It would not be possible until Russia de-occupies Crimea and stops its war against Ukraine. We are neighbors and there will be no stability for the countries of the region without achieving peace," he added.

Ukrainian official calls Russia to end Ukraine occupation

About the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists from the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote, Makeiev said: "It is not going as quickly as we want."

Ukrainian troops and separatists began pulling back from the frontline town of Zolote on Oct. 29. Ukraine has been wracked by conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Zinedine Zidane: Oyuncularım hırslı oynamayı tercih etti

Zinedine Zidane: Oyuncularım hırslı oynamayı tercih etti

177
Fatih Terim: Sadece üzülmüyorum, utanıyorum da

Fatih Terim: Sadece üzülmüyorum, utanıyorum da

468
Galatasaray'a 6 Kasım yaramıyor

Galatasaray'a 6 Kasım yaramıyor

311
Çin'den gelen yük treni, Marmaray ile Avrupa'ya geçti

Çin'den gelen yük treni, Marmaray ile Avrupa'ya geçti

84
Otizmli çocukları istemeyen velilerin utanç tablosu

Otizmli çocukları istemeyen velilerin utanç tablosu

355
Mustafa Cengiz'in Real Madrid yorumu yeniden gündemde

Mustafa Cengiz'in Real Madrid yorumu yeniden gündemde

141
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Macaristan yolcusu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Macaristan yolcusu

177
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir