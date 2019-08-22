taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7572
Euro
6.3991
Altın
1498.57
Borsa
94668.62
Gram Altın
278.385

Ukranian president opposes Russia's return to G8

Russia was suspended from the G8 in 2014 due to its political and military support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

AA | 22.08.2019 - 11:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has opposed the idea of Russia's return to the G8.

"Since March 2014, when Russia was suspended from the G8, nothing has changed. The Ukrainian Crimea is still occupied, the Ukrainian Donbas is still suffering from the war," Zelensky tweeted early Thursday.

TRUMP IMPLIED THAT RUSSIA COULD RETURN TO THE SUMMIT

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump gave a green light to Moscow's return to the group of the world's top eight economies -- consisting of the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Ukranian president opposes Russia's return to G8

"Returning Ukraine’s occupied Crimea, cessation of hostilities in Donbas & releasing over 100 political prisoners & Ukrainian sailors that Kremlin currently holds would signal the world that Russia can be allowed back to its place at the top table of the global diplomacy," Zelensky said.

Ukranian president opposes Russia's return to G8

He also thanked countries that have supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

Putin: Rusya, ABD'ye aynı şekilde karşılık verecek

47
TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

TSK'da atama kararları açıklandı

50
Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

Van Valiliği'nden polisin müdahalesiyle ilgili açıklama

298
Boris Johnson'ın tavırları Almanları kızdırdı

Boris Johnson'ın tavırları Almanları kızdırdı

116
Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

Ozornwafor ve Mitroglou ayrılıkları KAP'a bildirildi

33
Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

Diyarbakır'da PKK'lılar yolcu minibüsünü yaktı

223
Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

Şahin avı için kerkenezin göz kapaklarını diktiler

92
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir