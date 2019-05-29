taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0096
Euro
6.7068
Altın
1284.14
Borsa
87040.08
Gram Altın
249.35

UK’s Bercow vows to stay as Commons Speaker

John Bercow said that he has no plans to stand down as Speaker of the House of Commons, despite speculation that he would retire.

REUTERS | 29.05.2019 - 11:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

John Bercow, the speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, plans to stay on despite previous expectations he was about to leave, risking the fury of hardline Brexiteers who believe he wants to thwart a no-deal departure, the Guardian newspaper reported.

"I NEVER SAID ABOUT GOING IN JULY"

The speaker told the Guardian it was not “sensible to vacate the chair” while there were such major issues before parliament.

“I’ve never said anything about going in July of this year,” Bercow told the Guardian. “I do feel that now is a time in which momentous events are taking place and there are great issues to be resolved and in those circumstances, it doesn’t seem to me sensible to vacate the chair,” he said.

UK’s Bercow vows to stay as Commons Speaker

In a speech in Washington, Bercow said it was “for the birds” to think that parliament could be sidelined in the debate over Brexit. “The idea that parliament is going to... be evacuated from the centre-stage of the debate on Brexit is unimaginable. It is simply unimaginable,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

Cemil Çiçek de Erdoğan'ın Yüksek İstişare Kurulu'nda

257
Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

Hakurk'ta bulunan terör mevzileri BORA'yla vuruldu

281
Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

Şeyma Subaşı sevgilisi ile fotoğrafını paylaştı

104
Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

Prens Selman'ın 450 milyon dolarlık tablosu sahte çıktı

204
Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

Eşref Kolçak'ın cenaze aracına selfie engeli

112
Jeff Bezos'un eşi milyarlarca doları bağışlayacak

Jeff Bezos'un eşi milyarlarca doları bağışlayacak

63
Hakurk, terör örgütü için stratejik önem taşıyor

Hakurk, terör örgütü için stratejik önem taşıyor

77
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir