taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9181
Euro
7.525
Altın
1698.94
Borsa
98047.8
Gram Altın
377.344
Bitcoin
48626.61

UK's infection rate is frightening EU

Austrian Health Minister pointed to the UK, along with the likes of Belarus and Russia, as a reason to believe that Europe is still in the eye of the coronavirus storm.

AA & Ensonhaber |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

UK's infection rate is frightening EU

The UK has reported 13,759 deaths so far with the number of confirmed cases crossing 104,000.

The daily government figures only include deaths in hospitals, and there are now calls for providing a daily death toll at elderly care homes.

Around 620 deaths have taken place there in recent weeks, according to care home operators, but government figures have only put the toll at 237 over the past two weeks.

"BRITAIN IS ON THE HIGH RISK SCALE"

The government has been criticized for taking measures very late compared to other European countries, and some experts suggest the death toll could pass 20,000 by the end of April.

The British newspaper Daily Mail has a very prominent title on the pandemic. In a press conference, Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober displayed graphs showing the UK’s new cases were head and shoulders above other nations. Tabloid called him "The Sick Man Of Europe".

UK's infection rate is frightening EU

The minister highlighted the rapid growth in UK cases - presenting a chart showing the average daily growth in infections over the last 10 days, on which Austria performed best and Britain worst.

“That's what's frightening a lot of people on a European level at the moment, that's the figure in Britain of 7.5 per cent," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia reports new record number of coronavirus cases
According to the official data, 4,069 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, along with 41 more deaths.
Germany health minister says the outbreak is manageable
Germany has the fifth-highest coronavirus caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy, and France at nearly 134,000.
Belgium’s death toll surpasses 5,000
The National Security Council decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown measures till 3 May with basically the same conditions applied past month.
British professor admits UK was too slow to react
More than 13,729 people with coronavirus have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Prof. Dr. Ercüment Ovalı: Koronavirüs ilacı hazır
Prof. Dr. Ercüment Ovalı: Koronavirüs ilacı hazır
1072
Ebru Şallı'nın oğlu yaşamını yitirdi
Ebru Şallı'nın oğlu yaşamını yitirdi
608
Alaattin Çakıcı'dan ilk açıklama
Alaattin Çakıcı'dan ilk açıklama
400
Fatih Portakal: Kaldığımız yerden devam
Fatih Portakal: Kaldığımız yerden devam
1155
Rumların KKTC’ye gönderdiği ilaçlar kriz çıkardı
Rumların KKTC’ye gönderdiği ilaçlar kriz çıkardı
181
Yurt dışından 25 bin Türk vatandaşı daha getirilecek
Yurt dışından 25 bin Türk vatandaşı daha getirilecek
495
Trump: Koronavirüs önlemlerini üç aşamada gevşeteceğiz
Trump: Koronavirüs önlemlerini üç aşamada gevşeteceğiz
86
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir