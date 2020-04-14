UK's Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing his recovery from coronavirus at his official country residence, his spokesman said on Tuesday, repeating that the British leader will only return to work on his medical team’s advice.

"MEDICAL TEAM ADVISED HIM NOT TO RETURN TO WORK"

“He is continuing his recovery at Chequers,” the spokesman told reporters. “The priority is for the PM to rest and recover and his medical team have advised him not to immediately return to work.”





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had left the hospital on Sunday after a week of treatment following a bout with coronavirus.