UK’s Johnson looks forward to leave the EU

Brexit is a “moment of real national renewal and change”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell the nation on Friday as the UK is leaving the EU.

Johnson, who will chair a Cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the first city to declare support for leaving the bloc in 2016 referendum, will address the British nation Friday evening at 10.00 p.m. local time (2200 GMT), only an hour before the official Brexit deadline.

"THIS IS THE MOMENT WHEN WE BEGIN TO UNITE AND LEVEL UP"

The premier will say Brexit “will set out the historic opportunity we now have to unleash this country’s full potential and level up the entire United Kingdom,” a government statement said.

“Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward,” he will say, according to the statement. “And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.”





“This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act,” Johnson is also expected to say. “It is a moment of real national renewal and change,” he will mark Brexit moment.

He will say: “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.”