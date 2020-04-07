taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7162
Euro
7.3034
Altın
1653.42
Borsa
93743.69
Gram Altın
358.511
Bitcoin
49289.76

UK’s Johnson moved to intensive care unit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital, London, at 7 pm on Monday as a precaution in case he needed ventilation.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
UK’s Johnson moved to intensive care unit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting worsening coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit on Tuesday, leaving his foreign minister to lead the government’s response to the accelerating outbreak.

"THE PM REMAINS CONSCIOUS AT THIS TIME"

Johnson’s personal battle with the virus has shaken the British government just as the United Kingdom enters what scientists say is likely to be one of the most deadly weeks of the pandemic, which has already killed 70,000 people worldwide.

UK’s Johnson moved to intensive care unit

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital across the River Thames from the House of Commons late on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a high temperature and a cough, for more than 10 days.

Boris Johnson stays in isolation in Downing Street WATCH

His condition rapidly deteriorated over the next 24 hours, and he was moved to an intensive care unit - where the most serious cases are treated. Although he had received oxygen, his office said he was still conscious.

“The PM remains conscious at this time,” Downing Street said late on Monday, adding that the move to intensive care was “a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery”.

İlginizi Çekebilir
New York to bury coronavirus victims in public parks
New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak, with densely-populated New York City being particularly hard-hit.
Israel puts inter-travel ban amid coronavirus outbreak
According to official figures, coronavirus has so far killed 57 people and infected more than 8,900.
China reports no new deaths in the outbreak
According to the country's National Health Commission, the number of confirmed cases rises by 32 to 81,740.
US runs out of intensive care unit hospital beds
Hospitals across the US face dire shortages of vital medical equipment and intensive care beds amid the coronavirus outbreak, including testing kits and thermometers.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle 10 binden fazla kişi öldü
87
Danimarka'da kapatılan kreş ve ilkokullar tekrar açılacak
Danimarka'da kapatılan kreş ve ilkokullar tekrar açılacak
34
Bakan Koca: Avrupa'ya göre tedbirleri en erken biz aldık
Bakan Koca: Avrupa'ya göre tedbirleri en erken biz aldık
99
New York'ta koronavirüsten ölenler parklara gömülecek
New York'ta koronavirüsten ölenler parklara gömülecek
45
Çin'de aylar sonra, koronavirüsten ölüm yaşanmadı
Çin'de aylar sonra, koronavirüsten ölüm yaşanmadı
85
Bayram ikramiyeleri bugün ödenmeye başlıyor
Bayram ikramiyeleri bugün ödenmeye başlıyor
37
Liverpool, ücretsiz izin kararından vazgeçti
Liverpool, ücretsiz izin kararından vazgeçti
7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir