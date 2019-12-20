UK’s Johnson: No alignment with EU rules

More than three years since Britain voted to exit the European Union in a 2016 referendum, the deep uncertainty over Brexit has been replaced by the firm deadline of Jan. 31.

"WE WILL CONTROL THE PROCESS WITH OUR OWN LAWS"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there would be no alignment with European Union rules under the terms of the free trade deal he wants to strike with the bloc next year.

Johnson said his divorce deal “paves the way for a new agreement on our future relationship with our European neighbors based on an ambitious free trade agreement ... with no alignment on EU rules, but instead control of our own laws.”