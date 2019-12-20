taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9218
Euro
6.5796
Altın
1477.82
Borsa
111606.95
Gram Altın
281.238
Bitcoin
42312.1

UK’s Johnson: No alignment with EU rules

After leaving, Britain will need to secure new trading arrangements with the EU.

REUTERS | 20.12.2019 - 13:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

More than three years since Britain voted to exit the European Union in a 2016 referendum, the deep uncertainty over Brexit has been replaced by the firm deadline of Jan. 31.

"WE WILL CONTROL THE PROCESS WITH OUR OWN LAWS"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there would be no alignment with European Union rules under the terms of the free trade deal he wants to strike with the bloc next year.

UK’s Johnson: No alignment with EU rules

Johnson said his divorce deal paves the way for a new agreement on our future relationship with our European neighbors based on an ambitious free trade agreement ... with no alignment on EU rules, but instead control of our own laws.”

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

883
Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

517
Aslıhan Turan: Evliliğimiz dört dörtlük diyemem

Aslıhan Turan: Evliliğimiz dört dörtlük diyemem

46
TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

112
Suriyeli baba 2 günde 2 çocuğunu kaybetti

Suriyeli baba 2 günde 2 çocuğunu kaybetti

264
Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

55
ABD Büyükelçisi Satterfield, HDP'yi ziyaret etti

ABD Büyükelçisi Satterfield, HDP'yi ziyaret etti

326
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir