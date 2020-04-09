UK’s Johnson still in intensive care in coronavirus fight

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a good night and is getting better four days after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, but he remains in intensive care as his government reviews the most stringent shutdown in Britain’s peacetime history.

"HE IS IMPROVING"

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he has since spent three nights receiving treatment.

Ministers have said he has been sat up in bed and talking to medical staff. “The prime minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care...he is in good spirits,” Johnson’s spokesman said in the latest update on Johnson’s condition.

While Johnson’s condition was said to be improving, it was unclear how long he might be incapacitated, with some political commentators saying there was a power vacuum in his absence.