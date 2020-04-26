taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK’s Johnson to be back at work on Monday

Johnson was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London suffering from coronavirus symptoms on April 5, and spent April 6-9 in intensive care.

UK’s Johnson to be back at work on Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.

THE COUNTRY RECORDED AT LEAST 20,000 DEATHS FROM THE VIRUS

Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll.

UK’s Johnson to be back at work on Monday

Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers.

Johnson’s stand-in leader Dominic Raab has faced questions over how Britain will ease the lockdown without a deadly second wave of infections.

As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from coronavirus.

