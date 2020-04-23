taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK's Johnson to be back at work soon

The British minister said that Boris Johnson was recovering well and will be back to work.

UK's Johnson to be back at work soon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering well from grave COVID-19 complications and will be back at work soon, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

"I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING HIM BACK IN FULL SWING"

“He is also right now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do, he is taking the advice of the medical experts and the doctors and doing as the doctors outlined him to do,” Lewis told Sky.

UK's Johnson to be back at work soon

“I’m looking forward to seeing him back in full swing and in full grip of the reins as prime minister of the country. I’m sure he will be very soon, I am sure he will be very keen to get back but I think he is also doing the right thing.”

