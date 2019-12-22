taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9403
Euro
6.5821
Altın
1477.68
Borsa
111176.75
Gram Altın
282.244
Bitcoin
42810.33

UK’s Johnson to visit White House in new year

Trump has invited Boris Johnson to visit him in the Oval Office as part of a Brexit victory lap in the new year, UK's Sunday Times reported.

REUTERS | 22.12.2019 - 12:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the new year, British media reported on Sunday.

THE EXACT TIMING OF THE VISIT HAS NOT BEEN CLEARED

Trump’s invitation was made after the British prime minister’s election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. Britain wants to strike a new trade deal with the United States after it leaves the European Union at the end of January.

“Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020,” the Sunday Times quoted a source close to the White House as saying.

UK’s Johnson to visit White House in new year

Johnson is reluctant to make the visit before delivering Brexit on Jan. 31 and would prefer to go after a cabinet reshuffle scheduled in February, when he is expected to appoint cabinet office minister Michael Gove as his new trade negotiator, The Mail on Sunday reported.

That could allow Johnson to take Gove on the US visit ahead of talks of a post-Brexit trade deal, according to the report.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da aracı çekilen, geri ödeme alabilecek

İstanbul'da aracı çekilen, geri ödeme alabilecek

83
ABD donanması TikTok uygulamasını yasakladı

ABD donanması TikTok uygulamasını yasakladı

62
Ceylan'nın acı günü

Ceylan'nın acı günü

36
6 ildeki kaçak elektrik kullanım oranı açıklandı

6 ildeki kaçak elektrik kullanım oranı açıklandı

337
Putin: Türk dillerinin temeli Altaycayı koruyacağız

Putin: Türk dillerinin temeli Altaycayı koruyacağız

84
Çorum'da tarladan göktaşı çıktı

Çorum'da tarladan göktaşı çıktı

71
Vatandaşlara yardım eden hayırsever Üsküdar'da görüldü

Vatandaşlara yardım eden hayırsever Üsküdar'da görüldü

107
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir