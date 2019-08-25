UK’s Johnson-Trump meet at G7 summit in France

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Donald Trump meet at working breakfast during second day of G7 in France.

"WE DISCUSSED SPECIAL RELATIONS"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed the "special relationship" between their two countries. "This morning I met with @POTUS at the #G7 Summit. We discussed the special relationship between our two countries. #G7Biarritz #TeamUK," Johnson said on Twitter.

Trump tweeted that he had a "great" working breakfast with Johnson.

Following the meeting, Trump told the reporters that a "very big" deal between Washington and London will be possible after the UK leaves the EU, which Trump described it as an "obstacle".

"We are going to do a very big trade deal, bigger than we have ever had with the UK and now at some point they won’t have the obstacle, they won’t have the anchor around their ankle because that’s what they have," he said.