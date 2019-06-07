UK’s May steps down as Conservative Party leader

Theresa May announced she would step down last month after failing to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union on time, deepening a political crisis in a divided country struggling to move on from a 2016 referendum on Brexit.

SELECTION PROCESS TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF JULY

She will continue to work as prime minister until her party elects a new leader, a crowded race that will be defined by Brexit and competing approaches on how to deliver Britain’s biggest policy shift in more than 40 years. “For the remainder of her time in office, she will be building on the domestic agenda that she has put at the heart of her premiership,” her spokeswoman told reporters.

Official nominations will be received on June 10 for Conservative Party leadership. The selection process should be completed by the end of July.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson is the favourite to win. He champions a tougher stance on Brexit, saying Britain should leave with or without a deal by the new deadline of Oct. 31, and is trying to persuade Conservatives that he, a former London mayor, is the only candidate who could win a new national election for the Conservative Party.