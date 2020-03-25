taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4125
Euro
6.9343
Altın
1613.66
Borsa
88146.04
Gram Altın
334.693
Bitcoin
43088.42

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus.

REUTERS | 25.03.2020 - 13:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, his household said.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is 71 years old.

"HE REMAINS IN GOOD HEALTH"

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House said. The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at home in Scotland.

UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
2077 people dies so far from coronavirus in Iran
The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, an Iranian health ministry official tweeted.
Reported coronavirus deaths hit 800 in US
A total of 354 people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered so far.
Emergency acts will be used if needed in US
Vice President Mike Pence said in comments on Fox News that it has not been necessary to put the emergency measure to use.
US Senate reach deal on stimulus bill
US Senate leaders have reached a deal with White House on a nearly $2tn stimulus package to help rescue US economy.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüse karşı ekonomik tedbirler TBMM'den geçti
Koronavirüse karşı ekonomik tedbirler TBMM'den geçti
447
Almanya'nın sipariş ettiği 6 milyon maske kayboldu
Almanya'nın sipariş ettiği 6 milyon maske kayboldu
70
İstanbul'da yasağa uymayan 2 dernekte 20 kişi toplandı
İstanbul'da yasağa uymayan 2 dernekte 20 kişi toplandı
101
Belçika'da sokaklar çöpten geçilmiyor
Belçika'da sokaklar çöpten geçilmiyor
397
İstanbul'da 24 aile hekimi ile hemşirede korona çıktı
İstanbul'da 24 aile hekimi ile hemşirede korona çıktı
164
Esper: Koronavirüs ülkede 8-10 haftada gerileyecek
Esper: Koronavirüs ülkede 8-10 haftada gerileyecek
35
Bakan Soylu, olağanüstü hal sorusunu yanıtladı
Bakan Soylu, olağanüstü hal sorusunu yanıtladı
289
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir