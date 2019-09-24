taraftar değil haberciyiz
UK’s top court says Johnson’s suspension is unlawful

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the decision to suspend parliament was null and void.

AA | 24.09.2019 - 13:10..
Britain’s top court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that the prorogation of parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "unlawful."

Brenda Hale, president of the panel of judges, said the prorogation would be unlawful "if it has the effect of preventing parliament from being able to carry out its constitutional functions."

"UNLAWFUL, VOID AND OF NO EFFECT"

"The effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme," she added. This "prolonged" prorogation was unusual, she said.

Hale said Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth to suspend parliament was "unlawful, void and of no effect."

UK’s top court says Johnson’s suspension is unlawful


The parliament was prorogued by Boris Johnson for five weeks after returning from summer recess, widely seen as a tactic to prevent parliament from derailing Johnson's controversial Brexit plans.

Johnson has pledged an exit from the EU, with or without a deal, on Oct. 31.

