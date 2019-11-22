taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7142
Euro
6.3117
Altın
1465.62
Borsa
106626.97
Gram Altın
269.683
Bitcoin
40644.2

Umm Qasr port in Iraq reopened after 5-day blockage

Umm Qasr is one of the most prominent ports for goods movement and the largest in Iraq.

AA | 22.11.2019 - 17:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iraqi security forces on Friday reopened the country’s main Umm Qasr port near Basra by dispersing the protesters, who had been blocking the entrance of the port.

"NEW MEASURES WERE TAKEN"

"Security forces dispersed dozens of demonstrators who had blocked the entrance to the port of Umm Qasr near Basra," said Jamil al-Hajji, a police official in Basra. "Employees managed to enter the port after the demonstrators left the entrance which they had been blocking since Monday," he said.

New measures were taken after the reopening of the port and only those who hold an identity card from Umm Qasr can enter the city.

Umm Qasr port in Iraq reopened after 5-day blockage

Since early October, Iraq has seen mass popular protests against poor living conditions and corruption. The demands later spiraled into calls for dissolving Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's government.

According to the Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 339 Iraqis have been killed and around 15,000 have been injured since the protests began on Oct. 1.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Vergi cezalarına indirim geldi

Vergi cezalarına indirim geldi

288
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İzmir'de

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İzmir'de

168
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun iktidar hayali kızları güldürdü

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun iktidar hayali kızları güldürdü

549
Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü: Bekçilerin kimlik sorma yetkisi var

Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü: Bekçilerin kimlik sorma yetkisi var

356
Halk Ekmek'in başına Özgen Nama getirildi

Halk Ekmek'in başına Özgen Nama getirildi

151
Soner Yalçın, İsmail Küçükkaya'nın konuğu oldu

Soner Yalçın, İsmail Küçükkaya'nın konuğu oldu

125
Cumhurbaşkanı, CHP'liyle görüştüğü iddiaları hakkında konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı, CHP'liyle görüştüğü iddiaları hakkında konuştu

169
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir