UN adopts resolution for saving the Aral Sea

The UN adopted a resolution to build cooperation with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) which was initiated by Turkmenistan.

"IT IS GLOBALLY SIGNIFICANT TO PRESERVE THE ARAL SEA"

The resolution was adopted by consensus on Tuesday at the 85th plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly held at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, with the sponsorship of 21 countries.

It is “globally significant” to preserve the Aral Sea, a UN press release said, adding: “Turkmenistan [the term president of IFAS for 2017-2019] consistently stands for the unification of efforts of the world community in resolving this economical crisis."

Among the main points of the resolution is “the proposal to consider the possibility of designing a Special UN Programme for the Aral Sea basin, as well as holding relevant consultations with the Executive Committee of the International Fund of Saving the Aral Sea, member states and the UN agencies," it added.

Established in 1992, IFAS aims to improve the social, economic and ecological situation in the basin of the Aral Sea.