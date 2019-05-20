UN chief warns: High risk that Ebola may spread

Government and opposition leaders of Congo must strive to find a bipartisan solution to the Ebola outbreak as ongoing violence in the country gives the virus an advantage, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

THE DEATH TOLL INCREASES DAY BY DAY

"Ebola does not take sides. It is the enemy of everybody," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the organisation's annual assembly in Geneva.

The world's second biggest Ebola outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people in a part of eastern Congo plagued by militia violence. Ghebreyesus noted that the current Ebola outbreak is so far contained to two provinces of eastern Congo that are wracked by violence perpetrated by armed groups.

The WHO chief hailed that efforts to rein in the virus, including the vaccination of more than 120,000 people, have so far succeeded in limiting the outbreak to the conflict-wracked North Kivu province and neighbouring Ituri region of the DRC.