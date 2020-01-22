taraftar değil haberciyiz
UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon

UN spokeswoman said people have the right to participate in public affairs and shape all decisions that affect their lives, including by peacefully assembling to express their concerns.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 09:01..
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern on Tuesday over ongoing violent protests in Lebanon.

"Some demonstrators have resorted to using violence to express their grievances, and security forces have responded, at times, with unnecessary or disproportionate use of force," said UN rights office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado.

"OFFICERS HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO ABIDE BY INTERNATIONAL NORM"

"We call on actors to do their utmost to de-escalate the situation and upon authorities to deploy efforts to establish a meaningful and inclusive dialogue with all segments of society," she said.

UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon

Hurtado said that over the weekend, protesters in Beirut tried to invade the parliament building; and threw rocks, traffic signs, firecrackers, and other debris at security forces.

UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon

Several automatic teller machines (ATMs), bank offices, and shops were vandalized, and public property destroyed. Security forces personnel responded with tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets.

UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon

Several reports of use of force violations were received. According to reliable sources, at least four young men were shot at close range with rubber bullets leading to severe and irreversible damage to their eyes," said Hurtado.

“Law enforcement officers have an obligation to abide by international norms and standards on the use of force, particularly the principles of legality and proportionality,” said the spokeswoman.

