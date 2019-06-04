UN condemns Sudan protester crackdown

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Monday attacks on Sudanese protesters that left at least 35 dead and scores injured.

"THESE ATTACKS MUST BE STOP"

Sudanese security forces moved in to clear a main protest camp near the army headquarters in Khartoum earlier Monday using live ammunition and teargas to disperse protesters who had been camping out near the military facility since the April ouster of long-time President Omar al-Bashir.

Guterres "condemns the use of force to disperse the protestors at the sit-in site and he is alarmed by reports that security forces have opened fire inside medical facilities," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reminds the Transitional Military Council of its responsibility for the safety and security of the citizens of Sudan," Dujarric said. "He urges all parties to act with utmost restraint. This includes responsibility for upholding the human rights of all citizens, including the right to freedom of assembly and of expression."



