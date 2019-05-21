taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0612
Euro
6.7743
Altın
1285.11
Borsa
87435.3
Gram Altın
250.514

UN confirms reviewing N. Korean letter on US-seized vessel

The UN on Tuesday said that the letter sent by N.Korea over the US’ seizure of its cargo ship is under review.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 17:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The UN confirmed on Tuesday that it is reviewing a North Korean request over the US's seizure of its cargo ship.

"TRANSFERRING COAL AND MACHINERY"

Spokesman of the UN chief Stephane Dujarric said a letter from North Korea to review the US seizure had been "distributed and circulated", Seoul-based Yonhap news agency reported.

The US Justice Department had announced on May 8 that it seized a North Korean cargo ship on suspicions of "transferring coal and machinery" in violation of UN and US sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

UN confirms reviewing N. Korean letter on US-seized vessel

However, Pyongyang’s top envoy to the UN Kim Song wrote to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week seeking "urgent measures" against the move. Kim criticized the move as "unlawful and outrageous".

"We are, obviously, studying the letter as it relates to the issue of sanctions on the DPRK and actions taken in the implementation of those sanctions," Dujarric said. "The questions relating to possible sanctions evasion and member states' implementation of Security Council resolutions are a matter for member states to address," he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

Yargıtay sigorta için göstermelik çalışanlara dur dedi

182
Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

Çakarlı aracı durduran polise soruşturma kaldırıldı

527
Ayşenur Arslan'dan mutluluktan uçuyorum selfie'si

Ayşenur Arslan'dan mutluluktan uçuyorum selfie'si

504
Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

Türk-İş grev çağrısı yaptı

275
Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

Sarar çifti yaşadıkları hırsızlık olayını anlattı

111
Sakarya'da kaza yapan araç karşı şeride uçtu

Sakarya'da kaza yapan araç karşı şeride uçtu

198
Trump'ın savaş itirafı

Trump'ın savaş itirafı

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir