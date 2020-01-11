taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8769
Euro
6.5375
Altın
1560.35
Borsa
118663.7
Gram Altın
294.865
Bitcoin
47367.13

UN Council vote for aid resolution to Syria

The Security Council on Friday evening renewed a UN operation delivering humanitarian aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians.

AA | 11.01.2020 - 14:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A six-year-long United Nations operation delivering aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians will expire at midnight on Friday if a deadlocked UN Security Council cannot reach a last-minute deal to extend its authorization.

NEGOTIATING CROSS-BORDER HUMANITARIAN AID

Since 2014, the United Nations and aid groups have crossed into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places annually authorized by the council. Its approval is needed because the Syrian government did not consent to cross-border deliveries.

UN Council vote for aid resolution to Syria

After failing last month to extend the cross-border authorization when Russia vetoed one draft resolution and failed to gain enough support for its own rival text, the 15-member council is set to again vote on two proposals on Friday, diplomats said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Brexit bill passes from UK Parliament
British parliamnet members approved EU Withdrawal Agreement bill on Thursday.
Pentagon chief says Iran intended to kill US soldiers
Mike Esper spoke to the press at the Pentagon after meeting with U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and members of the House of Representatives and Senate.
Chinese officials signal recovery of US relations
China’s vice foreign minister stated on Friday that bilateral relations with the US have experienced serious difficulties.
EU states to offer 30,000 resettlement places in 2020
EU Commission announced that it will provide financial support to member states who made a collective pledge of more than 30,000 refugee resettlement places.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran: Ukrayna uçağı kazara vurularak düştü

İran: Ukrayna uçağı kazara vurularak düştü

528
KKTC'ye su taşıyan boru patladı

KKTC'ye su taşıyan boru patladı

149
Evcil hayvanlar da yolcu otobüslerine girebilecek

Evcil hayvanlar da yolcu otobüslerine girebilecek

380
Yerli otomobilin tasarım süreci

Yerli otomobilin tasarım süreci

211
Türkler Geliyor filminin hazırlıkları bir yıl sürdü

Türkler Geliyor filminin hazırlıkları bir yıl sürdü

140
Ukrayna, İran'dan tazminat istiyor

Ukrayna, İran'dan tazminat istiyor

155
Onyekuru sıtmaya yakalandı

Onyekuru sıtmaya yakalandı

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir