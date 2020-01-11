UN Council vote for aid resolution to Syria

A six-year-long United Nations operation delivering aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians will expire at midnight on Friday if a deadlocked UN Security Council cannot reach a last-minute deal to extend its authorization.

NEGOTIATING CROSS-BORDER HUMANITARIAN AID

Since 2014, the United Nations and aid groups have crossed into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places annually authorized by the council. Its approval is needed because the Syrian government did not consent to cross-border deliveries.

After failing last month to extend the cross-border authorization when Russia vetoed one draft resolution and failed to gain enough support for its own rival text, the 15-member council is set to again vote on two proposals on Friday, diplomats said.