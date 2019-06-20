UN human rights chief to meet President Maduro

The UN’s top human rights official will meet Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guiado to discuss ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country.

"I EXPECT TO WORK TOGETHER DURING THE SOLUTION PROCESS"

"In my first visit to Venezuela as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, I look forward to listening to all voices and working with all actors to promote and protect all human rights of all Venezuelans," Michelle Bachelet said in a Twitter post.

Bachelet arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday at the invitation of Maduro and she is expected to meet government and opposition leaders before making a statement on Friday, the last day of her visit.