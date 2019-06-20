taraftar değil haberciyiz
UN human rights chief to meet President Maduro

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet arrived in Venezuela to meet with embattled President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guiado.

AA | 20.06.2019 - 12:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
The UN’s top human rights official will meet Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guiado to discuss ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country.

"I EXPECT TO WORK TOGETHER DURING THE SOLUTION PROCESS"

"In my first visit to Venezuela as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, I look forward to listening to all voices and working with all actors to promote and protect all human rights of all Venezuelans," Michelle Bachelet said in a Twitter post.

UN human rights chief to meet President Maduro

Bachelet arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday at the invitation of Maduro and she is expected to meet government and opposition leaders before making a statement on Friday, the last day of her visit.

