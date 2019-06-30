taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7929
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1409.5
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
262.574

UN: International law necessary for peace in Palestine

UN official says, any peace plan including a proposal from US to fail without the framework of international law.

AA | 30.06.2019 - 13:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The international community should make a proposal to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine within the scope of international law, a UN official said on Saturday.

"DEAL OF THE CENTURY"

“Without the framework of international law, any peace plan, including the forthcoming proposal from the United States, will crash upon the shoals of political realism,” said UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk in a statement after a two-day workshop in Bahrain.

The the US-led economic conference, which wrapped up late on Wednesday in Bahrain's capital Manama, demonstrated the economic aspect of the plan, known as the so-called "deal of the century"“Prior plans for Middle East peace over the past five decades have all failed, in large part because they did not seriously insist upon a rights-based approach to peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” Lynk added.

UN: International law necessary for peace in Palestine

UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk

According to the statement, six principles were particularly central to the peace process including human rights, self-determination, annexation, settlements, Palestinian refugees and security.

UN: International law necessary for peace in Palestine

"The present international consensus supports a two-state solution, which requires a viable, contiguous and fully sovereign Palestinian state, based on the June 1967 boundaries, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and a meaningful transportation link between the West Bank and Gaza," Lynk said.

UN: International law necessary for peace in Palestine

He termed the 240 Israeli settlements across East Jerusalem and the West Bank as a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law and said they would have to be removed, both to comply with international law and to enable a viable and sovereign Palestinian state to emerge. “If the peace plan fails to integrate these principles, it will inevitably suffer the same fate as its predecessors and leave the conflict more entrenched and more bereft of hope than ever,” he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İmamoğlu: İsrafı kamuoyuyla paylaşacağız

İmamoğlu: İsrafı kamuoyuyla paylaşacağız

482
Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'yi yerden yere vurdu

Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'yi yerden yere vurdu

538
Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de 1 milyon liralık soruyu açtı

Kim Milyoner Olmak İster'de 1 milyon liralık soruyu açtı

43
Suriyeli muhalifler yeni liderini seçti

Suriyeli muhalifler yeni liderini seçti

215
Nihat Ergün, Ali Babacan'ın partisine katılıyor

Nihat Ergün, Ali Babacan'ın partisine katılıyor

159
'Kusursuz kulak' Bager'in Fazıl Say hayali gerçek oldu

'Kusursuz kulak' Bager'in Fazıl Say hayali gerçek oldu

29
Fransa'da göstericiler yine sokaklarda

Fransa'da göstericiler yine sokaklarda

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir