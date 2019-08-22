taraftar değil haberciyiz
UN issue warning for 3M people due to regime attacks in Syria

UN spokesman urged Assad regime forces to fully respect the international law.

AA | 22.08.2019 - 11:17..
The UN warned that 3 million people in northwestern Syria are at dire risk if the regime continues its offensive against civilians and the civilian infrastructure.

THE ATTACKS AFFECTED AT LEAST 3 MILLION PEOPLE

"The Secretary-General said that he is deeply troubled by the continued escalation in north-west Syria and the prospect of an offensive deeper into Idlib, which could trigger a new wave of human suffering possibly impacting more than 3 million people," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a press conference late Wednesday.

UN issue warning for 3M people due to regime attacks in Syria

Citing Guterres' condemnation of the continued attacks on civilians, Dujarric said the UN "urges all parties to respect fully international humanitarian law." "The Secretary-General reiterates his urgent call for the September 2018 Memorandum of Understanding on Idlib to be upheld,” she added, referring to a cease-fire deal reached between Turkey and Russia.

UN issue warning for 3M people due to regime attacks in Syria

Dujarric added that humanitarian groups on the ground in Idlib reported three civilian deaths and 14 injuries in clashes on Tuesday, including women and children. She decried the displacement and sufferings of the local population, thousands of whom had to move to a different location several times in order to avoid regime bombs.

UN issue warning for 3M people due to regime attacks in Syria

"And between 1 May and 18 August of this year, 576,000 movements by displaced people have been recorded in the north‑west of the country," she said. "Many people have been displaced up to five times, with some having been forced to move as many as 10 times due to the ongoing fighting."

