UN military commission to discuss Libyan ceasefire

Regarding recent violations of the ceasefire, UN has been following the breaches since the truce was called for by President Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 12:29..
The 5+5 Military Commission will convene next week in Geneva to discuss the ceasefire between Libya's warring parties, a UN official said Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ghassan Salame, the UN special representative for Libya, said he is grateful for the participation and contribution of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the international conference on Libya in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

THE THREE-POINT-PLAN

"I'm [also] extremely grateful for the participation of the Turkish delegation in the sixth preparatory meetings we had for Berlin led by [Turkish presidential spokesperson] Ibrahim Kalin, with whom I had a number of bilateral and positive meetings," he said, praising Turkey's efforts for peace in Libya.

The UN envoy pointed out that all parties at the Berlin conference had asked Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and renegade commander Khalifa Haftar, who were in Berlin but not at the conference, "to extend the truce in order for us to give a chance for diplomacy."

Regarding the proposed 5+5 Military Commission to ensure the ceasefire, Salame said: "I have the five names from Mr. Sarraj and the five names from Mr. Haftar to have this joint commission meet as soon as possible so that the truce that has been called for by the two presidents [Erdogan and Putin] by the end of January becomes a full-fledged ceasefire."

At the Berlin conference, they agreed to a three-point plan – including the economic and financial, military and political track, he said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Saudi Crown Prince hacked Jeff Bezos's phone
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his mobile phone hacked after receiving a WhatsApp message that had been sent by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the Guardian reported.
Canadian victim of Ukraine plane crash repatriated
It has been confirmed that there were 57 Canadians on the plane along with 29 permanent residents.
US confirms first case of deadly Wuhan virus
At least six people have died and nearly 300 cases reported this month in China. Beyond China, the virus has affected people in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
UN concerned about violent clashes in Lebanon
UN spokeswoman said people have the right to participate in public affairs and shape all decisions that affect their lives, including by peacefully assembling to express their concerns.
