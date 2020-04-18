taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

UN official: Turkey's food supplies safe amid pandemic

Touching on Turkey's general steps to stem the pandemic, UN official said the country has been very deliberate in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic since day one.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

UN official: Turkey's food supplies safe amid pandemic

As it grapples with coronavirus, Turkey is not expected to face any major problems in the short- or mid-term in its food supply or food security, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

"GOVERNMENT SECURES THE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION"

"We are welcoming the measures taken by the government to help farmers and food-related business operators by postponing tax payments, advancing agricultural support payments, [and] providing interest-free loans for investment and operation which are provided for small farmers and processors," Viorel Gutu told Anadolu Agency, hailing state campaigns to cushion the pandemic’s economic impact.

UN official: Turkey's food supplies safe amid pandemic

He also praised other government steps to secure the agricultural production process and food supply such as the project of allocating idle agricultural lands under public domain to farmers to grow certain types of products, such as cereals and oil seeds.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey continues weekend curfews in 31 provinces
Bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies would continue to operate, according to the circular.
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus reaches 1,769
according to the health minister, with the 4,353 more coronavirus cases, the tally raised to 78,546.
Turkey produces mechanical breathing device
The device has a feature of providing basic respiratory support for a coronavirus patient who is aggravated due to shortness of breath and low oxygen in the blood.
Turkish patient recovers after plasma treatment
Turkish doctors ask all recovered coronavirus patients to donate life-saving plasma in the fight with the disease.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
133
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
265
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
202
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
193
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
81
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
80
Türbede hakaretler savuran provokatör gözaltında
Türbede hakaretler savuran provokatör gözaltında
251
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir