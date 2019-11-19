taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7162
Euro
6.3366
Altın
1467.7
Borsa
107443.23
Gram Altın
269.915
Bitcoin
46236.67

UN report shows US has highest rate of children in detention

According to the report, US detains an average of 60 out of every 100,000 children in its justice system or immigration-related custody.

AA | 19.11.2019 - 16:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US has the world's highest rate of children in detention, the author of a UN study said.

"The United States is one of the countries with the highest numbers - we still have more than 100,000 children in migration-related detention in the [US]," Manfred Nowak, an independent expert leading the UN Global Study on Children Deprived, said in a news briefing on Monday, cited by Al Jazeera.

MORE THAN 7 MILLION CHILDREN ARE HELD IN JAILS

"Of course, separating children, as was done by the Trump administration, from their parents and even small children at the Mexican-US border is absolutely prohibited by the Convention on the Rights of the Child," Nowak said. "I would call it inhuman treatment for both the parents and the children."

UN report shows US has highest rate of children in detention


"The way they were separating infants from families only in order to deter irregular migration from Central America to the United States to me constitutes inhuman treatment, and that is absolutely prohibited by the two treaties," he said.

UN report shows US has highest rate of children in detention

The expert stressed that more than 7 million people under the age of 18 are held in jails and police custody worldwide, including 330,000 in immigration detention centers.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran'da eylemlerin devam ettiği bölgeler

İran'da eylemlerin devam ettiği bölgeler

72
Türk-Alman yeraltı para transferi örgütüne operasyon

Türk-Alman yeraltı para transferi örgütüne operasyon

76
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na cevap

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan Kılıçdaroğlu'na cevap

336
Kayseri'de zihinsel engelli gence tekme atanlara destek

Kayseri'de zihinsel engelli gence tekme atanlara destek

199
Sansa Deresi'nde kara akbaba görüntülendi

Sansa Deresi'nde kara akbaba görüntülendi

110
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Bahçeli ile bir araya geldi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Bahçeli ile bir araya geldi

80
Türk kalp cerrahına Almanya'dan ödül

Türk kalp cerrahına Almanya'dan ödül

120
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir