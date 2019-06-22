UN rights chief meets with President Maduro

The UN’s top human rights official met Friday with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss the country’s political and humanitarian crisis.

THE POLITICAL CRISIS HAS BEEN DISCUSSED

Maduro thanked UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle Bachelet for her visit at a news conference after the meeting. He expressed his desire for the visit to contribute to opening a new page between Venezuela and the OHCHR. He also vowed to prosecute anyone who violates human rights in Venezuela.

Bachelet arrived in the country on Wednesday at the invitation of Maduro. She met with government and opposition leaders during her three-day visit.