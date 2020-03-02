taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2288
Euro
6.9226
Altın
1599.55
Borsa
107571.54
Gram Altın
319.966
Bitcoin
54822.05

UN: Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria

The UN investigators called for ensuring accountability for a "multitude of violations".

REUTERS | 02.03.2020 - 15:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
UN: Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria

Russia killed civilians in air strikes in Syria, UN investigators said on Monday, actions it said could amount to war crimes by Moscow.

"RUSSIA VIOLATED THE TERMS OF AGREEMENT"

A report by a UN commission, covering the period from July, 2019 to Feb 2020, found that Russia conducted air strikes on a popular market and a camp for displaced people that killed dozens of civilians in July and August.

UN: Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria

"In both incidents, the Russian Air Force did not direct the attacks at a specific military objective, amounting to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas," it said.

UN: Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria

The report blamed Russia for a strike in the city of Maarat al-Numan on July 22, when at least 43 civilians were killed. Two residential buildings and 25 shops were destroyed after at least two Russian planes left Hmeimim air base and circled the area.

UN: Russia may have committed war crimes in Syria

"Based on the evidence available, including witness testimonies, video footage, data imagery as well as reports by flight spotters, flight communication intercepts and early warning observation reports, the Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that a Russian aircraft participated in each incident described above," it said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Khamenei’s top adviser dies from coronavirus
On Sunday, Iran put the death toll from the novel coronavirus at 54 with a total of 978 confirmed cases.
Israel's coronavirus cases continue rising
The global death toll from the coronavirus has reached some 2,900, with more than 88,000 infected.
Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border
Attacking by the Greek security forces, irregular migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.
Total of 130 coronavirus cases confirmed in France
In Paris, the Louvre Museum remained closed whereas the Paris half-marathon, set to take place today, was also canceled.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suriyeli mülteciden Türkiye'ye: Kendinizi düşündünüz
Suriyeli mülteciden Türkiye'ye: Kendinizi düşündünüz
1754
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
783
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
321
Erdoğan'dan gündeme ilişkin açıklamalar
Erdoğan'dan gündeme ilişkin açıklamalar
472
Putin'den Suriye açıklaması: Savaşa hazırlanmıyoruz
Putin'den Suriye açıklaması: Savaşa hazırlanmıyoruz
433
Ağrı'da gümrük müdürlüğü aracına roketli saldırı
Ağrı'da gümrük müdürlüğü aracına roketli saldırı
133
SİHA, Esad'ın konvoyunu vurdu
SİHA, Esad'ın konvoyunu vurdu
313
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir