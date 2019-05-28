taraftar değil haberciyiz
UN secretary calls for more caution against extremism

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned recent deadly attacks on places of worship.

AA | 28.05.2019 - 09:23..
The UN secretary-general on Monday called for “more vigilant” stance against corrosive hate and violent extremism, referring to recent deadly attacks on mosques and churches.

"WE HAVE TO BE MORE CAREFUL"

“We must be more vigilant than ever in the face of corrosive hate and violent extremism, online and offline,” Antonio Guterres told the event marking the 40th anniversary of the Vienna International Centre. “Two weeks ago, I visited Christchurch, New Zealand, where I expressed my solidarity with the Muslim community after the horrific attacks on two mosques,” he said.

On March 15, at least 51 Muslim worshippers were massacred and as many injured in a white supremacist terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

Guterres also recalled the deadly attacks on Sri Lanka and Burkina Faso churches and a California synagogue. In April, at least 250 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Easter when tens of hundreds of Christians were attending special prayers. Earlier in May, seven people were also killed in an armed attack at a Catholic church in Burkina Faso. Also in April, a shooting at a synagogue just outside of San Diego, California killed one woman and left three others injured.

