Thirty-eight more truckloads of humanitarian aid were sent to Idlib city in Syria by the United Nations (UN) on April 14, 2020.

SUPPLIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO RURAL AREAS

The trucks carrying the humanitarian aid passed through the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Turkey's Reyhanli district of Hatay.

The supplies will be distributed to people struggling to live in Idlib and nearby rural areas.