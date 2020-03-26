UN sends humanitarian aid trucks to Syria's Idlib

The UN on Thursday dispatched a total of 51 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian city where millions of people are in desperate need of assistance.

ASSAD REGIME BREAKS THE TERMS OF THE CEASE-FIRE

Trucks entered the city through the Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province of Turkey bordering Idlib.

The humanitarian aid items are going to be distributed to the needy people struggling to live in Idlib and nearby rural areas.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.