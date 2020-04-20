UN sends more humanitaran aid to Syria’s Idlib

The United Nations sent a total of 42 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province where millions remain in desperate need of assistance on April 20, 2020.

DE-ESCALATION ZONE IS CURRENTLY HOME TO 4 MILLION CIVILIANS

The aid trucks entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements since then but the deals have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.