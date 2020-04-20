taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9463
Euro
7.5462
Altın
1682.42
Borsa
98377.77
Gram Altın
376.837
Bitcoin
48875.04

UN sends more humanitaran aid to Syria’s Idlib

The supplies will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

UN sends more humanitaran aid to Syria’s Idlib

The United Nations sent a total of 42 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province where millions remain in desperate need of assistance on April 20, 2020.

DE-ESCALATION ZONE IS CURRENTLY HOME TO 4 MILLION CIVILIANS

The aid trucks entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib.

UN sends more humanitaran aid to Syria’s Idlib

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements since then but the deals have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Germany loosens pandemic measures
People are still following social distancing, and some of them are wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.
Belgium records 168 more deaths in last 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, 168 people lost their lives due to the pandemic, while the current death toll is 5,828.
Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus
President Erdoğan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank attend the opening ceremony of Istanbul's new Basaksehir City Hospital
Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,209 in Iran
According to the country's health ministry, more than 1,294 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, national tally soars past 83,000.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
188
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
232
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
396
Yeşilova Belediye Başkanı Şenel'e silahlı saldırı
Yeşilova Belediye Başkanı Şenel'e silahlı saldırı
219
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
83
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
165
Metin Fevzioğlu'ndan 'FETÖ'cü oldun' sözlerine tepki
Metin Fevzioğlu'ndan 'FETÖ'cü oldun' sözlerine tepki
180
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir