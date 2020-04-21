UN sends more trucks to Syria’s Idlib

The United Nations on Tuesday dispatched 55 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province where millions are desperately seeking assistance.

SUPPLIES WILL BE DISTRUBED TO THOSE IN NEED

The trucks loaded with aid entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib.

The supplies will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million have been displaced, according to UN estimates.