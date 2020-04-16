taraftar değil haberciyiz
Unemployment claims jump 5.2 million in US

In the past 4 weeks, 22 million workers file jobless claims due to the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

Unemployment claims jump 5.2 million in US

More than 5.2 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as businesses remained mostly closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.

RECORD NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYEMENT

State-mandated lockdowns bring the number of unemployed Americans to a record 22 million in the past four weeks. The weekly report is the fourth straight showing more than 1 million claims.

The figures were revealed after US President Donald Trump pushed recently for the country to prepare plans to reopen portions of the economy, declaring his "total" authority over the matter. However, he said Monday he would prefer to work with states to reopening.

Unemployment claims jump 5.2 million in US

The states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware and Massachusetts formed a regional advisory council to plan a "safe and coordinated" reopening.

California, Oregon and Washington also agreed to work on a shared approach for reopening their economies.

