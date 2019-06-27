taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7679
Euro
6.5678
Altın
1404.4
Borsa
95256.46
Gram Altın
260.395

UNHCR urges for action on US refugee crisis

The statement comes after the shocking image of a drowned man and his daughter underscores the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

AA | 27.06.2019 - 10:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) called on all countries late Wednesday to take action after a photo went viral on social media showing the bodies of a father and daughter who had drowned while trying to swim across the Rio Grande on their way to the US.

THIS SITUATION HAS TO BE TERMINATED

The visceral photo of Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter, Valeria, depicts Valeria drawn in tight to her father as they lay dead, face down in thick brown mud.

The agency called for “all countries in the region to take immediate and coordinated steps to prevent further tragedies like this from occurring”“UNHCR has also offered proposals on ways to improve and strengthen processing of asylum-seekers in the United States, including conditions in detention,” it added.

UNHCR urges for action on US refugee crisis

“Less than four years after the world witnessed the lifeless body of a Syrian refugee toddler, Alan Kurdi, washed up on the shores of the Mediterranean, we are once again confronted with powerful visual evidence of people dying during their dangerous journeys across borders,” it said in a statement.

“The deaths of Oscar and Valeria represent a failure to address the violence and desperation pushing people to take journeys of danger for the prospect of a life in safety and dignity,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

Erdoğan'a göre yargı İmamoğlu'nun önünü kesebilir

304
NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

NATO'da Rusya'ya karşı nükleer silah tedbiri hazırlığı

23
Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

Doğu Akdeniz'de 4 ülke arasında enerji ortaklığı başlıyor

97
NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

NATO'ya üye ülkelerin savunmaya harcadıkları para arttı

56
Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

Eyfel’in çevresi plaja döndü

31
Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

Ayça Tekindor: Emekli oldum

19
Ezgi Eyüpoğlu ile Kaan Yıldırım boşandı

Ezgi Eyüpoğlu ile Kaan Yıldırım boşandı

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir