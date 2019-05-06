taraftar değil haberciyiz
United Arab Emirates releases seized Qatar military vessel

The vessel was seized last month after entering Emirati territorial waters, The United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry says

AA | 06.05.2019 - 16:48..
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced it had released a Qatari military vessel that was seized late last month after entering Emirati territorial waters.

 

According to a statement released by the UAE's Foreign Ministry, the boat had been carrying two Qatari military personnel, along with a Palestinian and an Indian national, when it was seized on April 30. The statement did not provide any further details, while Doha has yet to comment on the ministry’s claims.

United Arab Emirates releases seized Qatar military vessel

Since mid-2017, the UAE along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain has imposed a diplomatic and commercial embargo on Qatar, accusing the country of supporting terrorist groups.

Doha strenuously denies the allegation, describing the ongoing embargo as a violation of international law.

