United Nations encourage people on plastic awareness

The statement suggests ways for families to raise children's awareness of plastic pollution as schools close in many countries.

AA | 24.03.2020 - 11:55..
The UN on Monday encouraged families across the world to increase their children's awareness on plastic pollution with five fun activities as many practice social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"TEACH YOUR CHILDREN ABOUT PLASTIC POLLUTION"

As many countries have closed schools to hinder the spread of coronavirus, the UN in a statement called for people to raise awareness by teaching their children about plastic pollution, with global plastic production estimated to reach one billion tons annually by 2050.

Warning that 8 million tons of plastic waste entered the oceans every year, the statement said: "There are many more ways that you can teach children at home about plastic pollution and its impacts."

It recommended making a musical instrument out of plastic rubbish, sorting contents in cupboards by the materials they are made of, having a plastic-free spa day, making a boat out of plastic waste and putting on a fashion show of clothes made out of rubbish as five "exciting activities" that can be done with children.

İlginizi Çekebilir
6-year-old child dies from coronavirus, Iran reports
Although elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness, doctors warn that the disease can lead to fatal consequences also to children and young people with weakened immune systems.
Trump walks away as task force doctor says she had fever
I got a test late Saturday night and I am negative. I stayed home another day just to make sure. That's how we protect each other, said Deborah Birx, the coronavirus task force doctor.
UK imposes lockdown to prevent spread of virus
Deaths from the virus in Britain jumped 54 to 335 on Monday as the government said the military would help ship millions of items of personal protective equipment.
Chinese gov’t plans to lift Wuhan lockdown on April 8
China had 78 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from Sunday.
