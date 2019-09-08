Unrest in Hong Kong continues

Hong Kong police prevented anti-government protesters from blocking access to the airport on Saturday, but fired tear gas for a second night running in the Chinese-ruled city’s densely populated district of Mong Kok in the 14th week of unrest.

SEVERAL ARRESTS WERE MADE

Police checked for tickets and passports to allow only airline passengers through to the airport to avoid the chaos of last weekend, when activists blocked approach roads, threw debris on to train tracks and trashed the MTR subway station in the nearby new town of Tung Chung.

Protesters also occupied the arrivals hall last month, halting and delaying flights, amid a series of clashes with police.

On Friday night hundreds of demonstrators, many masked and dressed in black, attacked MTR metro stations in the Mong Kok district, targeted because of televised scenes of police beating protesters on a metro train on Aug. 31 as they cowered on the floor.

Activists, angry that the MTR closed stations to stop protesters from gathering and demanding CCTV footage of the beatings, tore down signs, broke turnstiles, set fires on the street and drew graffiti on walls.

PROTESTERS CALL ON TRUMP TO LIBERATE THE CITY

Protesters gathered again after nightfall on Saturday to be dispersed by tear gas followed by running clashes with police who fired pepper spray.

Hundreds of gathered downtown for a march to the US Consulate, calling on President Donald Trump to liberate the Chinese-ruled city, the latest in a series of demonstrations that have gripped the city for months.

Police stood by as protesters waved the Stars and Stripes and placards appealing for US help, calling for democracy after another night of violence in the 14th week of unrest.