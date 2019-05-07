taraftar değil haberciyiz
US acts are psychological warfares

Iran’s top security body dismissed as “psychological warfare” a US announcement that a carrier strike group and bombers are being sent to the Middle East as a message to Tehran.

REUTERS | 07.05.2019 - 16:52..
US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday the United States was deploying the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East.

"CREDIBLE THREAT BY IRANIAN REGIME FORCES"

"Bolton’s statement is a clumsy use of a burnt-out happening for psychological warfare," Tasnim quoted Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council, as saying. Khosravi said the carrier had arrived in the Mediterranean weeks ago.

US acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Monday he had approved dispatching the carrier strike group and bombers due to indications of a “credible threat by Iranian regime forces”. He provided no details of the underlying intelligence.

Iran’s state-run Press TV earlier said: “The deployment seems to be a ‘regularly scheduled’ one by the US Navy, and Bolton has just tried to talk it up.” Iranian newspapers and commentators have widely dismissed Washington’s announcement as a “bluff” and “empty rhetoric”.

Iran said last month it was prepared for a US decision to end waivers granted to buyers of Iranian oil, as the elite Revolutionary Guards repeated their threat to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf if Tehran was barred from using it. Around 30 percent of the world’s seaborne oil exports get shipped through the strait.

