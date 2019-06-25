taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7712
Euro
6.5803
Altın
1432.18
Borsa
95507.7
Gram Altın
265.888

US Adviser: Our sanctions to bring Iran to negotiations

Bolton said Trump held the door open for real negotiations, to completely and verifiably eliminate Iran's nuclear weapons program.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 17:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

US sanctions and other pressure are meant to bring Iran to negotiations, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Tuesday.

"IRAN WILL BE BROUGHT TO THE TABLE"

"They’ll either get the point or... we will simply enhance the maximum pressure campaign further," Bolton told reporters in Jerusalem after a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Israeli counterparts, Nikolai Patrushev and Meir Ben-Shabbat. "It will be, I think, the combination of sanctions and other pressure that does bring Iran to the table," he said.

US Adviser: Our sanctions to bring Iran to negotiations

The US adviser described the threat of nuclear Iran as "very real" "We see continuing evidence, growing evidence of Iran's violations of not just the nuclear deal," he said. "Iran itself has threatened to blow through some of the key limits in the nuclear deal."

US Adviser: Our sanctions to bring Iran to negotiations

When asked if Washington would consider lifting sanctions on Iran to encourage it to return to negotiations, Bolton said Tehran had given no indications it was prepared to alter its behavior.  He, however, said the US policy does not include regime change in Iran.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

Yeşim Salkım'dan Gülben Ergen paylaşımı

100
Ekrem İmamoğlu mal varlığını açıkladı

Ekrem İmamoğlu mal varlığını açıkladı

1507
Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

Memur ve emeklilerin zamlı maaşları

313
İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

İstanbul'un kaybedilmesinde çaldılar kampanyasının etkisi

409
Hamdi Alkan cenaze tabutuna sarılan eşini fotoğrafladı

Hamdi Alkan cenaze tabutuna sarılan eşini fotoğrafladı

204
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan seçim sonuçları değerlendirmesi

736
Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

Erdoğan, kabine revizyonu hakkında konuştu

677
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir