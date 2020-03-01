taraftar değil haberciyiz
US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal

The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

REUTERS | 01.03.2020 - 09:03..
US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal

The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.

"WE WILL END AMERICA'S LONGEST WAR"

The United States said it is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 — from the current 13,000 — within 135 days of signing the deal, and working with its allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan over that period, if the Taliban adhere to their commitments.

US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal

A full withdrawal of all US and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of the deal getting signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the joint statement said. "We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home," said US President Donald Trump in a White House statement.

US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal

The United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement. "The Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the US-Taliban agreement...subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the US-Taliban agreement," the statement said.

US, Afghanistan sign troop withdrawal deal

The US would initially reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days of the US-Taliban agreement, which was set to be signed in the Qatari capital of Doha in the afternoon.

