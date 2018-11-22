taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2922
Euro
6.0567
Altın
1228.71
Borsa
92475.1
Gram Altın
209.451

US’ aircraft carriers are within range of Iran

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said that US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and US aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles.

REUTERS | 22.11.2018 - 11:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
US’ aircraft carriers are within range of Iran

As tensions rise between Tehran and Washington, Iran got into a bind over US’ sanctions. Iranian administration tries to resist with threat expressions against US’ pressures.

"THE MISSILES COULD HIT US BASES"

“They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Hajizadeh said the Guards had improved the precision of their missiles and specifically said they could hit the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates and Kandahar base in Afghanistan that host U.S. forces.

US’ aircraft carriers are within range of Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. He said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Osmaniye'de iş güvenliği

Osmaniye'de iş güvenliği

140
Malatya'da trafik kazası: 7 ölü 15 yaralı

Malatya'da trafik kazası: 7 ölü 15 yaralı

62
İran: ABD uçak gemileri menzilimizde

İran: ABD uçak gemileri menzilimizde

109
Muharrem İnce'nin adaylık şartı

Muharrem İnce'nin adaylık şartı

95
Almanya'da 'Seküler İslam Girişimi' kuruldu

Almanya'da 'Seküler İslam Girişimi' kuruldu

107
Nergis Kumbasar'dan Mehmet Ali Erbil açıklaması

Nergis Kumbasar'dan Mehmet Ali Erbil açıklaması

27
Para vermeyen kişiyi bıçaklayan değnekçi serbest kaldı

Para vermeyen kişiyi bıçaklayan değnekçi serbest kaldı

495
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir