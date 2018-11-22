US’ aircraft carriers are within range of Iran

As tensions rise between Tehran and Washington, Iran got into a bind over US’ sanctions. Iranian administration tries to resist with threat expressions against US’ pressures.

"THE MISSILES COULD HIT US BASES"

“They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move,” Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Hajizadeh said the Guards had improved the precision of their missiles and specifically said they could hit the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates and Kandahar base in Afghanistan that host U.S. forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme in May and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. He said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.