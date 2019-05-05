taraftar değil haberciyiz
'US and N.Korea denuclearization deal will happen'

Trump brushed off news of a possible weapons test by North Korea, vowing that leader Kim Jong Un “will do nothing to interfere” and that a denuclearization deal with the US “will happen.”

AA | 05.05.2019 - 09:08..
Trump on Saturday said a denuclearization deal with North Korea "will happen," just hours after Pyongyang reportedly fired unidentified short-range missiles in the direction of the East Sea.

"DEAL WILL HAPPEN"

The incident comes more than a year after the country fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

"Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it," Donald Trump tweeted. "He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me." he added. "Deal will happen!" he said.

'US and N.Korea denuclearization deal will happen'

Two summits between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un since last June have failed to reach an agreement over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Trump's last meeting with Kim in February ended without any progress on securing steps towards the North's denuclearization or the loosening of sanctions Pyongyang is seeking in return.

'US and N.Korea denuclearization deal will happen'

Trump said his talks with Kim broke down because the North Korean leader wanted the removal of sanctions "in their entirety," a claim rejected by Pyongyang, which insists it merely wanted a partial lifting of the biting economic penalties.

