taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.721
Euro
6.4133
Altın
1388.28
Borsa
97855.24
Gram Altın
255.716

US approves $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan

US sells weapons worth billions of dollar each year to Taiwan.

REUTERS | 09.07.2019 - 12:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US Department of State has approved an arms sale of estimated $2.2 billion to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Monday, despite China’s criticism of the deal.

SINCERE GRATITUDE TO THE US

Taiwan, when the deal goes through, will procure 250 Stinger missiles, 108 Abrams tanks and equipment. Taiwan's Presidential Office expressed "sincere gratitude" to the US - which is the main arms supplier to Taiwan.

A spokesman for Taiwan's president told Reuters news agency that the island would "continue to deepen security ties with the US".

US approves $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan

The move came at a time when the US and China has recently -- during G20 summit in Japan --taken a step back from the vicious trade war that has been shaking the economic balance of both countries for over a year.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory in line with its One China policy.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Oğuz Haksever emeklilik kararı aldı

Oğuz Haksever emeklilik kararı aldı

133
Polisten HDP'lilere cevap: Savaş neredeyse oraya gidin

Polisten HDP'lilere cevap: Savaş neredeyse oraya gidin

240
Hasta yakınları güvenlik görevlilerine saldırdı

Hasta yakınları güvenlik görevlilerine saldırdı

159
Altay Bayındır Fenerbahçe'de

Altay Bayındır Fenerbahçe'de

78
Belle Lucia 2 ay sonra doğuracak

Belle Lucia 2 ay sonra doğuracak

42
Miçotakis: Baklava, Türk kökenli çok güzel bir tatlı

Miçotakis: Baklava, Türk kökenli çok güzel bir tatlı

76
Gurbetçiler için dövizli askerlik bedeli belli oldu

Gurbetçiler için dövizli askerlik bedeli belli oldu

255
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir