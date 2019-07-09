US approves $2.2B arms sale to Taiwan

The US Department of State has approved an arms sale of estimated $2.2 billion to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Monday, despite China’s criticism of the deal.

SINCERE GRATITUDE TO THE US

Taiwan, when the deal goes through, will procure 250 Stinger missiles, 108 Abrams tanks and equipment. Taiwan's Presidential Office expressed "sincere gratitude" to the US - which is the main arms supplier to Taiwan.

A spokesman for Taiwan's president told Reuters news agency that the island would "continue to deepen security ties with the US".

The move came at a time when the US and China has recently -- during G20 summit in Japan --taken a step back from the vicious trade war that has been shaking the economic balance of both countries for over a year.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory in line with its One China policy.