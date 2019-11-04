taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6929
Euro
6.3563
Altın
1512.55
Borsa
100107.65
Gram Altın
276.778
Bitcoin
52742.66

US army deploys ammunition to northern Syria

Nearly 70-vehicle US military convoy seen leaving the military base in Ayn Isa village, heading to al-Hasakah city in NE Syria

AA | 04.11.2019 - 15:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The US military dispatched on Monday ammunition from Syrian village in the northern Raqqah province, used as an armory by the YPG/PKK terror group, to the northeast of the country.

Footage recorded by Anadolu Agency showed nearly 70-vehicle US military convoy leaving the military base in Ayn Isa village.

70 US-FLAGGED VEHICLES

Convoys departing from the Silos area of the Ayn Isa village headed to the northeastern al-Hasakah city using the M4 highway which runs parallel with Syria’s northern border with Turkey.

Among the convoy were nearly 70 US-flagged vehicles including personnel carrier armored vehicles, mine clearing machines, fuel depots and trucks.

US army deploys ammunition to northern Syria

American troops are pouring back to some military bases in northeastern Syria which were evacuated by the US Army during Turkey's anti-terror operation.

The U.S. forces have begun to withdraw from Syria shortly before Turkey launched the operation, and resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of the operation.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kırmızı kategoride aranan Müsluh İke öldürüldü

Kırmızı kategoride aranan Müsluh İke öldürüldü

291
HDP'li Kızıltepe Belediyesine kayyum atandı

HDP'li Kızıltepe Belediyesine kayyum atandı

137
Emre Belözoğlu yine küfretti

Emre Belözoğlu yine küfretti

168
HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

HDP kongresinde terörist elebaşına selam yollandı

418
İstanbul'da ıspanaktan zehirlenenlerin sayısı artıyor

İstanbul'da ıspanaktan zehirlenenlerin sayısı artıyor

129
Türkiye, Afganistan'dan çoban ithal edecek

Türkiye, Afganistan'dan çoban ithal edecek

239
Lübnan'daki gösterilerden renkli görüntüler

Lübnan'daki gösterilerden renkli görüntüler

92
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir